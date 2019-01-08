Man arrested for chopping car with hatchet in road-rage incident

A man was arrested Monday following a road-rage incident in which he allegedly chopped the hood of another car with a hatchet, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Jacob D. Slade, 19, of Falconer was charged with felony criminal mischief and second-degree menacing following an incident at Hazzard Street and Prather Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officers, Slade drove after another vehicle that had allegedly turned in front of him from the Route 60 arterial onto Prather Avenue as the two vehicles traveled north. Slade then allegedly drove around the second car and cut it off at the intersection of Hazzard and Prather.

Slade then exited his vehicle while holding a hatchet and, according to police, "chopped the hatchet into the hood of the second vehicle."

The victim was able to take a photograph of Slade's license plate as Slade fled the scene, police said.

Officers said they were able to locate Slade "a short time later" at a Falconer business, where he was taken into custody.

Jamestown Police estimated the damage to the victim's car at more than $1,500.

Slade was taken to the Jamestown city jail, where he awaited arraignment.