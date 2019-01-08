Lockport man charged with beating dog with metal tool

A Lockport man is due in court this week on an animal abuse charge, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Henry Michael Burg, 69, has been accused of beating a dog with a metal socket extension after finding out that dog attacked his dog, the Sheriff's Office said.

The dog was euthanized because of the injuries it sustained in the Jan. 2 beating on Colonial Drive.

Burg, who was charged under state Agriculture and Markets law, is scheduled to appear in Lockport Town Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.