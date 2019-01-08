Share this article

The Lewiston home where a former Canisius High School student is accused of allegedly raping underage girls during alcohol-fueled parties. (John Hickey/The Buffalo News)

Lewiston teen rape case adjourned to February

Four defense attorneys were given time Tuesday to file motions challenging the charges against a Lewiston teenager accused of allegedly sexually assaulting four underage girls at house parties where his parents and a family friend allegedly supplied alcohol and smoked marijuana.

Lewiston Town Justice Hugh C. Gee scheduled arguments Feb. 26 on any motions filed.

"We feel the case is defensible," said Joel L. Daniels, attorney for Gary E. Sullo, the teen's stepfather. "We all work together. We're all cooperating."

Sullo, his wife Tricia Vacanti and friend Jessica M. Long face misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, while the 18-year-old boy, a former Canisius High School student, faces felony rape and sexual abuse charges.

Daniels said the case "absolutely" could go to trial — perhaps in late spring.

Investigators: Teen rape charge tied to parties where mother supplied alcohol

