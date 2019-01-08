Letter: Base energy policies on science, not politics

Given the animus in today’s world toward scientific skepticism, one wonders how the facts can ever be accessed in the world of climate alarmism. Isaac Newton knew science by definition is never settled.

He said, “Scientific research involves using the scientific method, which seeks to objectively explain the events of nature in a reproducible way. … It involves formulating hypotheses, via induction, based on such observations; experimental and measurement-based testing of deductions drawn from the hypotheses; and refinement or elimination of the hypotheses based on the experimental findings.”

For example, carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. It is an essential trace gas. At .04 percent of the atmosphere and the food that plants eat, it is the basis of life on Earth. By conflating carbon dioxide with pollution, energy policies are being mandated that will endanger the reliability and affordability of the electricity so vital to our quality of life, not to mention endangering our civilization. The more CO2, the more plants.

Growers pump 1,200 parts-per-million into their greenhouses to promote growth. Energy policies based on non-science damage both human prosperity and the natural environment of the earth.

Karen Engstrom

Mayville