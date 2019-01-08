KAPUSZCAK, Phyllis

KAPUSZCAK - Phyllis January 6, 2019, of Blasdell, NY; beloved wife of the late Alex; dearest mother of Nancy Kalieta and Robert (Cynthia); grandmother of Joshua (Sue) Kapuszcak, Benjamin Kalieta, Kristen (Nik) Hall; also survived by three great-grandchildren; sister of Irene (Leo) Maj and the late Stella (late Walter) Lechowski, Adeline (late Chester) Owczarczyk and Jean (late Frank) Barabasz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM. Prayers Thursday at 9 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Council at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to O.M.G.C. Parish Activity Center Fund.