JERACKAS, Rita T. (Therrien)

January 6, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Peter Jerackas; devoted mother of Susan (Fred) Esch, John (Rose) Jerackas and Patricia Jerackas; loving grandmother of John Jr., Raymond and Jennifer; sister of Leonard Therrien; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., where services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com