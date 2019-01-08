Jaz & Jack's closes, space becoming Rusty Nickel taproom

Downtown restaurant Jaz & Jack's has closed after two and a half years.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years," its Facebook page says. "We wish Rusty Nickel Brewing Company all the best and hope our customers will also support their business."

The Jan. 8 announcement was effective immediately, it said.

The space at 36 Broadway, will become the first Buffalo beachhead for West Seneca craft brewer Rusty Nickel.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.