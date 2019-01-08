Jason Tartick gives 'Bachelor' premiere some 'Buffalo flair'

It turns out that Jason Tartick’s days as a “Bachelor” aren’t over.

Tartick, the Western New York native who made it to the final three of last season’s “The Bachelorette,” appeared multiple times in ABC's season premiere of “The Bachelor” Monday in a season that features the guy who beat him for the role, Colton Underwood.

Tartick and Blake Horstmann, the “Bachelorette” runner-up disappointed when Becca Kufrin picked Garrett Yrigoyen over him, appeared at a Lansing, Mich., house party of a fan of the franchise as part of the “live” edition of the premiere.

And in true Tartick fashion, he spouted some lines that every Western New Yorker had to love in the first five minutes of the three-hour program.

Channeling the late Buffalo Bills play-by-play man Van Miller, Tartick started by saying of the house party “this place is fandemonium, this place is pandemonium.”

And he followed that line by channeling former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy and declaring “there is no place I’d rather be than right here, right now cheering on my main man and our first virgin ‘Bachelor’ on his journey to love and happiness.”

In a telephone interview this morning, Tartick said he and Horstmann were approached about being on the premiere about a month ago in an undefined role because of their friendship with Underwood and because they were “highly considered” to be chosen as “The Bachelor” this time around.

Ultimately, they became correspondents at the home of the “Bachelor” fan.

“And we rocked it,” said Tartick

They appeared three times, including once when a man at the house asked his girlfriend to marry him.

Tartick said the Miller and Levy lines weren’t scripted but he had ideas of what he wanted to say.

“Anytime I can throw in a little Buffalo flair, especially on national television, I’m going to take advantage of that,” said Tartick.

He said he heard from many Western New Yorkers after the show ended about his sporting shout-outs to the area.

Tartick isn’t sure if his “Bachelor” days are over or if he and Horstmann will be back again.

“Potentially,” he said of making another appearance. “We don’t know, we’ll see. Everything with the show is expect the unexpected. At this point, I don’t know I’ll be on another show or we will be involved. Blake and I became very close friends with Colton and are so supportive of his journey, so we’ll see what happens. However we can help, we support the show and Colton’s journey to find love and happiness.”

Tartick looked comfortable enough as a correspondent to make one wonder if he was considering a career in television.

“We’ll see. I’ll tell you what, I had a lot of fun doing it,” he said. “It is one of these things, you get the microphone, there is an adrenaline kick and you have to have fun and I just had so much fun doing it. Of course, nerves come into play. But I said to myself, 'there is no reason to be nervous, this is such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, just have fun.'

“Right before we went live, your heart is kind of coming out of your chest,” he added. "I whispered to Blake, ‘how cool is this, what we’re doing. Think about a year ago where we were today.' ”

On a personal note, Tartick said he is still working full time for KeyBank in Seattle.

And he is ready to start dating.

“I do have someone that I’m interested in that I recently asked on a date and she accepted,” said Tartick. “So we’ll see, more to come. She may or may not have ties to the ‘Bachelor' franchise.”

From that comment, it is clear that Tartick has learned from his reality show experience how to create suspense.

email: apergament@buffnews.com