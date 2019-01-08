HILL, Richard B.

HILL - Richard B. Of Blasdell, NY, January 5, 2019. Loving father of Richard (Dawn) and Jeffrey (Michele) Hill; brother of Sharon (Karl) Schenk and Gary "Doc" Hill. Grandfather of Nathan and Gavin Hill. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 7 PM. Richard was a Wolf Clan member from the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AMVETS.