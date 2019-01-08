High school football all-state team revealed for classes B, C and D

Derek Ecklund of Class D state champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama was named the state Class D Player of the Year by the New York State Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.

Ecklund, a second-team All-Western New York selection, ran for more than 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns and was a force on defense for the 13-0 Thunderwolves.

"I am overwhelmed to be chosen for such a prestigious award," Ecklund told The News via Twitter. "It was so unexpected, and I’m very excited to be representing my school, my team and my hard work."

CSP had four players represented on the Class D first team: quarterback Gerritt Hinsdale, receiver Cameron Barmore, all-purpose selection Michael Beatman and linebacker Robbie Overton.

The NYSSSWA released its football all-state teams in classes B, C and D, with Class A and AA still to come.

Western New York players earned six first-team all-state spots in Class C and five in Class B.

Among those to earn first team:

-- Connolly Cup winner Mike Rigerman of Pioneer in Class B. He rushed for more than 2,118 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Section VI runner-up Panthers.

-- Rutgers commit and quarterback Cole Snyder and Southwestern teammate and wide receiver Alex Card earned first team in Class C. Snyder, a first-team All-WNY pick as a utility player, broke the Western New York single-season record for touchdown passes in a season with 37. Card, also a first-team All-WNY pick, caught 17 of his Southwestern-record 27 touchdowns this past season.

Cleveland Hill's dynamic duo of Aaron Wahler and Javon Thomas, who helped the Golden Eagles reach the Class C state semifinals, earned first-team spots at running back and defensive back, respectively. Wahler rushed for 31 touchdowns and 1,929 yards. Thomas, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 18 TDs, made 75 tackles, intercepted five passes and defensed five passes.

Here are the Western New York players who were selected:

CLASS B

First team: Mike Rigerman, RB, Pioneer; Joe Powers, OL, Lewiston-Porter; Trevor Smith, DL, Pioneer; Taivaughn Roach, LB, Cheektowaga.

Second team: KeShone Beal, QB, Cheektowaga; Stephen Boyd, OL, Cardinal O'Hara; Finn O'Brien, LB, East Aurora/Holland; Rashad Law, DB, Maryvale.

Third team: Caleb Graves, DL, Cheektowaga; Synceir Middlebrooks, DL, Maryvale; Jake Skinner, LB, Fredonia/Brocton.

Fourth team: Antonio Norwood, OL, Burgard; Cory Day, LB, Iroquois; Nick Rinker, DB, Pioneer.

Fifth team: Joell Colon, RB, Fredonia-Brocton; Remir Velasquez, LB, Cardinal O'Hara.

Honorable mention: Joe Pagano, QB, Depew; Mitchell Theal, QB, Bishop Timon-St. Jude; Quantavis Kleckley, RB, Dunkirk; Lane Patton, DL, Pioneer; Paul Portorreal, LB, Cheektowaga.

CLASS C

First team: Cole Snyder, QB, Southwestern; Aaron Wahler, RB, Cleveland Hill; Alex Card, WR, Southwestern; Andrew Bernard, OL, Randolph-Frewsburg; Robbie Penhollow, LB, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer; Javon Thomas, DB, Cleveland Hill.

Second team: Steve Frerichs, QB, Wilson; Cooper Pannes, OL, Southwestern; Connor Crabtree, DB, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer.

Third team: Luke Szumigala, DL, Silver Creek/Forestville; Millard Young, DL, Akron; Chris Diem, LB, Cleveland Hill.

Honorable mention: DeClan Faery, WR, Wilson; Marcel Wilson, WR, Wilson; Drew Westmoreland, LB, Wilson; Faizon Munir, DB, Southwestern.

CLASS D

Player of the Year: Derek Ecklund, RB, CSP

First team: Gerrit Hinsdale, QB, CSP; Cameron Barmore, WR, CSP; Michael Beatman, AP, CSP; Robbie Overton, LB, CSP; Easton Tanner, DB, Maple Grove.

Second team: Steven Ryan, OL, CSP; Jordan Smouse, OL, CSP; Jake Tomlinson, DL, Maple Grove.

Honorable mention: Carson Crist, QB, Maple Grove; Ira John, RB, Salamanca; Mason Bestine, OL, CSP; Chance Meeder, LB, CSP; Tyler Hedlund, DB, Salamanca; John Swabick, AP, CSP; Garrett McClelland, K, CSP.