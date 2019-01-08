HAUN, Ronald G.

HAUN - Ronald G. Passed away on January 5, 2019; beloved husband of Dorothy (Martinick) Haun; dear father of Lou Ann (Robert Ball) Karoglan, Christopher (Lorraine) Haun and the late Wayne Haun; loving grandfather of Caroline and Anton Jr. Karoglan, Jessica (Robert) Frankowiak, Melanie (Ralph) Jermy, Christopher Jr. and Samantha Haun; and great-grandfather of three. Friends and family are invited to a mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM at the Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, NY (please assemble at Church). Interment will follow the Mass at Nativity Cemetery. There are no prior visitations. Mr. Haun retired from Moog and was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM