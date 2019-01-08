HARDY, Robert P.

HARDY - Robert P. January 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan F. (nee Niemczyk); dear father of Amy and John (Cheros "Lalai") Hardy; loving Pop Pop of Savannah Hardy; dear son of the late Lawrence, MD and Dorothy (Nelson) Hardy; brother of Gayle (John) Erhart, MD., Fr. L. Richard Hardy, Mary Jo, Michael (Barbara) Hardy, Susan State, Barbara (Ron) Deldin, Dorothy "Dotty" (Joseph) Kassler and Linda (George) Rice; brother-in-law of the late Carol Hardy; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Thursday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 AM in St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY 14170 (please assemble at church). Bob was a retired East Aurora Police Officer. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.