GUNNING, Mary Ann (Kocur)

January 6, 2019, age 78, of Derby, NY; devoted mother of Robert J. (Kelly), Mary "Mimi" (Laura) and Joseph M. (Carolyn) Gunning; loving Nana of Thomas, Jeffrey, Rebecca and Jack; sister of Joann Fusani and Jack Kocur; predeceased by three sisters and one brother; also survived by many nieces and nephews. At Mary Ann's request, her body was donated to the UB Anatomical Gift Program for the Advancement of Science. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.