Grant to pay for exhibit at Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier has received a state grant to exhibit band organ artifacts in a new building at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda.

The single-story building will include the equipment it takes to produce band organ rolls. It also will incorporate a current Wurlitzer exhibit, and focus on the other four band organ companies of Niagara County. They were the North Tonawanda Barrel Organ Factory, the de Kleist Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., North Tonawanda Musical Instrument Works and Artizan Factories.

The $89,473 grant came from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.