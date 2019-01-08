Share this article

print logo
Madison Warthling goes for a ride at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Grant to pay for exhibit at Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

| Published | Updated

The Carousel Society of the Niagara Frontier has received a state grant to exhibit band organ artifacts in a new building at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda.

The single-story building will include the equipment it takes to produce band organ rolls. It also will incorporate a current Wurlitzer exhibit, and focus on the other four band organ companies of Niagara County. They were the North Tonawanda Barrel Organ Factory, the de Kleist Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., North Tonawanda Musical Instrument Works and Artizan Factories.

The $89,473 grant came from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.

 

Mark Sommer – Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.
There are no comments - be the first to comment