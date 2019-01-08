Gloria A. Lorber, 85, retired teacher active as a volunteer

Dec. 21, 1933 – Dec. 27, 2018

Gloria A. Lorber, of the Town of Tonawanda, a retired teacher who was active as a volunteer gardener and in community organizations, died unexpectedly Dec. 27 in Santa Monica, Calif., while visiting one of her sons for the holidays. She was 85.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of five children, the former Gloria Corey was a 1951 graduate of Mount St. Mary’s Academy. While raising six children, she completed a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College and, in 1973, a master’s degree in special education from Buffalo State College.

Mrs. Lorber taught elementary grades in St. Andrew’s Country Day School in the Town of Tonawanda from 1973 to 1977, then was a special education teacher in the Buffalo schools until 1984, when her husband, a plant manager for Scott Aviation, was transferred to North Carolina.

She taught special education in Forrest Hills High School in Monroe, N.C., near Charlotte, until 1998 when she and her husband retired and returned to the Town of Tonawanda.

A past president of the Kenmore Garden Club, she was responsible for planting and maintaining the garden at the Town of Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society’s museum on Knoche Road and was involved with several other public gardens, including the Central Terminal in Buffalo and the Veterans Memorial at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda.

She also assisted with the holiday decorations at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site in Buffalo.

For the past 20 years, Mrs. Lorber delivered meals for Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels, continuing through the past holiday season. She was joined by one of her granddaughters every Thanksgiving.

She volunteered at Thomas Edison Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda, helping children with their reading. She also was a volunteer usher at Shea’s Performing Arts Center from 2003 to 2017.

A member of the Amherst Book Club, she was an avid reader and a supporter of public libraries. She also was a member of the Amherst Ladies Golf League and was photographer for their annual events.

She also loved to knit, making many items for family and friends, as well as knit caps for service members overseas.

Her husband of 50 years, Vincent R., died in 2003.

Survivors include two sons, James and John; three daughters, Pamela, Linda Schwab and Janice Byrk; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St.