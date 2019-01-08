Girl, 15, arrested in theft of purses on night of Walden Galleria disturbances

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday by Cheektowaga police on felony grand larceny charges in the theft of several designer purses at the Walden Galleria.

The thefts occurred on Dec. 26, 2018, the night the mall closed early due to several disturbances involving fighting youths.

According to police, five of the 11 stolen Michael Kors designer purses were recovered. The girl was captured on store security cameras around the same time that disturbances broke out in the mall, which caused a partial lockdown.

The youth was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. The case was sent to Family Court for adjudication.