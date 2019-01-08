Gildersleeve named UB football strength coach

Matt Gildersleeve is the new head football strength and conditioning coach at the University at Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold announced Monday>

Gildersleeve comes from the University of Akron where he spent the last seven seasons. three as director of football strength and conditioning and his first as the nutrition specialist. He is a graduate of Mount Union College in Ohio.

He succeeds Lewis Caralla, who left UB in late December after one season, to become head strength and conditioning coach at Georgia Tech.