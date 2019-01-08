GASPER, Richard J.

GASPER - Richard J. Of Orchard Park, NY, passed peacefully at his home January 7, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved son of the late Adolf and Elizabeth Gasper of North Boston, NY; devoted husband of 57 years to the late Venethia "Ginger" (nee Kolac) Gasper; loving father of John (Katherine), Linda (Franklin) Albrecht, Jeffery (Joyce), Barbara (James) Besecker, Jared (Donna), Jill (Bruce) Becker, and Jamie (Christine) Gasper; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 South Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (Please assemble at Church). Rich was a Navy World War II Veteran and Purple Heart recipient for an injury during a kamikaze raid on his ship in the Pacific Ocean. Rich also worked for Applied Optical, Republic Steel and Riverside Trucking. He also enjoyed building windmills and vehicles from miscellaneous parts and showing off his creations at the Erie County Fair. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com