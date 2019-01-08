Subscribe Today
Eden 42, Springville 32
The Eden girls basketball team pays tribute to Amy Banks, an Eden high school guidance counselor who died over spring break prior to playing Springville at Eden High School on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden players wait to be introduced prior to playing Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Mattie Woodard is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Jessica Zittel is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville guard Mackenzie Owens is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springvilleu2019s Ivette Lewandowski is introduced.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Emalee Ballou grabs a rebound from Springvilleu2019s Grace Zabawa during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Jessica Zittel shoots against Springville during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Brooke Woodard dribbles against Springville during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Rachel Wach grabs a rebound against Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springvilleu2019s Kelsey Zabawa grabs a rebound against Eden during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Edenu2019s Eve Musielak grabs a rebound against Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springvilleu2019s Bella Oakley shoots against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville forward Bella Oakley has her shot blocked by Edenu2019s Brooke Woodard.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville forward Grace Zabawa shoots against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville forward Grace Zabawa dribbles against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville guard Mackenzie Owens shoots against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden coach Joe Dougherty.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville Kelsey Zabawa and Edenu2019s Emalee Ballou battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springvilleu2019s Kelsey Zabawa chases down a loose ball against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden coach Joe Dougherty. against Springville durin
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville guard Mackenzie Owens shoots against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville guard Mackenzie Owens shoots against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden defender Camryn Klawon grabs a rebound against Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville forward Meg Rehrauer drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville coach Bob Gainey calls a play against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Eden players Rachel Wach and Emallee Ballou defend Springvilleu2019s Kelsey Zabawa during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springville starters wait to be introduced prior to playing Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Springvilleu2019s Ivette Lewandowski chases a loose ball against Eden.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 30
Monday, January 7, 2019
Eden 42, Springville 32. Eden dedicated its girls basketball games Monday to the memory of Amy Banks, an Eden Central Schools counselor who unexpectedly died Dec. 27 at age 47.
