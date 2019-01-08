Share this article

ECMC reports record number of inpatients in 2018

Erie County Medical Center's number of inpatient hospital visits topped 20,000 for the first time in 2018.

The total, 20,558, increased nearly 7 percent from the year before, ECMC said in a report of year-end statistics.

Total surgeries at the hospital increased 6 percent, with outpatient surgeries increasing 11 percent from 2017.

The hospital also reported a 9 percent increase in patients admitted through the emergency department, to 15,464.

