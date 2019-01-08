East Amherst businessman buys Linwood Avenue building

The owner of an East Amherst business accounting and consulting firm, who also owns a real estate construction and property management firm, has acquired a four-unit multifamily apartment house in the Delaware District north of Summer Street.

Timothy Gelder, through 211 Linwood LLC, paid $425,000 to buy the 3,968-square-foot building at 211 Linwood Ave. from Christopher Candino's Autonomous Development. The building, constructed in 1878, sits on 0.27 acres.

The buyer is a partner at Gelder & Co., an eight-year-old firm which specializes in accounting and consulting services for midsize businesses with $5 million to $25 million in revenues. Gelder previously spent 17 years as manager, controller and then chief financial officer at custom home builder Barden & Robeson.

He is also president of Gelder Construction and managing member of Gelder Companies.

In other deals: