This four-unit apartment house was sold. (Google Maps)

East Amherst businessman buys Linwood Avenue building

The owner of an East Amherst business accounting and consulting firm, who also owns a real estate construction and property management firm, has acquired a four-unit multifamily apartment house in the Delaware District north of Summer Street.

Timothy Gelder, through 211 Linwood LLC, paid $425,000 to buy the 3,968-square-foot building at 211 Linwood Ave. from Christopher Candino's Autonomous Development. The building, constructed in 1878, sits on 0.27 acres.

The buyer is a partner at Gelder & Co., an eight-year-old firm which specializes in accounting and consulting services for midsize businesses with $5 million to $25 million in revenues. Gelder previously spent 17 years as manager, controller and then chief financial officer at custom home builder Barden & Robeson.

He is also president of Gelder Construction and managing member of Gelder Companies.

In other deals:

  • Ahmed Abed paid $315,000 to buy an 8,960-square-foot, four-unit apartment building at 596 Kenmore Ave. from Josephine Morreale, Maria Arnone, Diana Jo Syracuse and Antoinette Inclima. Built in 1958, it has two floors.
  • Emilio D. Galarza Jr. bought an 1,120-square-foot auto service station at 1164 Michigan Ave., at the corner of Edna Place, from Shawn LaPorte for $220,000. Formerly First Choice Motors, the squat, two-tone brick building was constructed in 1950.

Jonathan D. Epstein – Jonathan Epstein is a business reporter at The Buffalo News, where he covers commercial and residential real estate and development. He has worked at The News since 2004.
