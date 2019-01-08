DIERKEN, Diane L. (Greissinger)

January 6, 2019 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Irving G. Dierken; loving mother of Dale, David (Laura) and Daniel (Thalia) Dierken; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Sarah) and Lauren Dierken; dear sister of Robert (Myrle) Greissinger and Carol (Ray) Partsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4:00-7:30 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:30 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.