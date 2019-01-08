Coast Guard speaker to discuss maritime emergencies

A speaker from the U.S. Coast Guard will discuss what it's like to be on the front lines of maritime emergencies, including search-and-rescue operations.

The speaker will share accounts of harrowing incidents on Lake Erie during the talk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Buffalo Maritime Center, 90 Arthur St.

Space is limited to 75 people. Advance registration is required at buffalomaritimecenter.org. A $5 donation is recommended at the door.