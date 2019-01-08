Catfish and the Bottlemen to unplug in WEDG-FM free show

Catfish and the Bottlemen will return to Buffalo in a stripped-down form to perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa).

Presented by local rock radio 103.3 the Edge, January's performance will be the latest installment of the station's ongoing "Pop Up & Unplugged" series. Judah and the Lion and Band of Horses have previously performed under the series banner.

Influenced by the likes of Oasis and Kasabian, the British lad-rock outfit's most recent record was 2016's sophomore effort "The Ride."

Tickets are free, so expect them to go quickly, and can only be acquired through the Edge.