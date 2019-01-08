BUGNACKI, Halina (Kulas)

January 5, 2019 at age 64. Beloved wife of Stanley; loving mother of Andrew and Daniel (Katherine) Bugnacki; devoted grandmother of Magdalene; dear aunt of Sylvia (Marchin) Wrzesniewski; also survived by family in Poland. Visitation at the Kolano Funeral home, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Wednesday, 4-8 PM where prayers will be held Thursday, at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com