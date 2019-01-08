Buffalo teen charged with robbing food deliveryman

A 17-year-old has been charged with robbing a food deliveryman last month in the Military-Hertel area, Buffalo police said.

The Buffalo teenager – and another suspect who is still being sought – hit the male victim in the head with a pistol at about 8:25 p.m. Dec. 11 on Holmes Street, according to a police report.

The robbers stole cash and fled the scene. The victim suffered multiple cuts to his face and head and was taken by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, according to the police report.

Ameer Scales, of Lawn Avenue, was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree robbery, police said in a Facebook post.