Report: Sabres place center Scott Wilson on waivers

Scott Wilson will have to wait at least a little while longer to return to the Buffalo Sabres' lineup.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday afternoon that Wilson, who has yet to play this season after breaking his ankle during a late September practice, was placed on waivers by the Sabres.

Wilson was expected to be cleared for game action this week, but he would require a conditioning assignment. The team is likely confident the 26-year-old will clear waivers, which would allow him to begin playing games with Rochester.

Wilson resumed practicing with the Sabres, but he has not played in an NHL regular-season game since April 7, 2018. He scored six goals among 14 points with a minus-20 rating in 69 games between Pittsburgh, Detroit and Buffalo last season.

The Sabres' roster is crowded with eight healthy defensemen, and it's unlikely Wilson would unseat any forward given the length of his absence. Winger Zemgus Girgensons will be activated from injured reserve in time for Tuesday's game against New Jersey, and defenseman Casey Nelson is also likely to return in the coming weeks.

Winger Remi Elie has only one point in 14 games with the Sabres since being claimed off waivers from Dallas, but he would likely be lost on waivers since the Stars would have first rights to claim him. Elie was a second-round draft pick of Dallas in 2013 and appeared in 72 games with the Stars.

The Sabres can also ill-afford to lose a game-ready forward since Eichel is out for at least one more game. Another roster move will be needed to activate Eichel, who is likely to be moved to injured reserve with Girgensons back.

Buffalo General Manager Jason Botterill and his staff likely thought Wilson would need more than a brief conditioning stint to rejoin the Sabres. Choosing to send Wilson on a conditioning assignment first could make it more likely that another team would claim him.

Any team can put in a claim for Wilson, but he would need to placed back on waivers if they attempt to send him to the AHL for any reason other than a conditioning assignment and the Sabres would have first rights.

Wilson won two Stanley Cup rings with the Penguins, scoring three goals among six assists in the 2016-17 playoffs. He is under contract through next season with an annual cap hit of $1.05 million.