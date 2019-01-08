Share this article

Mackenzie Owens and the Springville Griffins shot their way into the small schools poll after being unranked in the previous poll. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Buffalo News girls basketball polls (Week of Jan. 8)

| Published | Updated

Brackets indicate a first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class)           Record           Pts      LW

1 Amherst [7] (A2) 5-0      88       1

2 St. Mary’s [2]       11-0   77       4

3 Cardinal O’Hara   8-3      74       2

4 Williamsville South (A1)            3-1      67       3

5 Lake Shore (A2)   5-1      49       6

6 Iroquois (A2)        8-2      38       5

7 Frontier (AA)        4-1      33       6

8 Williamsville East (A1)   7-3      27       8

9 Mt. St. Mary         9-3      17       10

10 Sacred Heart      3-5      11       9

Others receiving votes: Grand Island (A1) 6, Orchard Park (AA) 5, Williamsville North (AA) 3.

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW

1 Olean [6] (B1)      7-0      60       1

2 Panama (D)           7-1      53       2

3 Southwestern       6-4      42       4

4 Maple Grove (C2)           7-0      36       10

5 East Aurora (B1)  6-1      33       6

6 Portville (C1)        7-1      25       8

7 Ch. Lake (C1)        7-3      18       8

8 Frewsburg [1](C2)           7-1      18 NR

9 Eden (B2)  7-1      15       7

10 Franklinville (D)*           4-4      8          5

10 Springville (B1)*            8-1      8          NR

Others receiving votes: Dunkirk (B1) 3, Silver Creek (C1) 2, Olmsted (B2) 2.

