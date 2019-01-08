Buffalo News girls basketball polls (Week of Jan. 8)
Brackets indicate a first-place votes
*–Indicates tie in voting
Large Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW
1 Amherst [7] (A2) 5-0 88 1
2 St. Mary’s [2] 11-0 77 4
3 Cardinal O’Hara 8-3 74 2
4 Williamsville South (A1) 3-1 67 3
5 Lake Shore (A2) 5-1 49 6
6 Iroquois (A2) 8-2 38 5
7 Frontier (AA) 4-1 33 6
8 Williamsville East (A1) 7-3 27 8
9 Mt. St. Mary 9-3 17 10
10 Sacred Heart 3-5 11 9
Others receiving votes: Grand Island (A1) 6, Orchard Park (AA) 5, Williamsville North (AA) 3.
Small Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Pts LW
1 Olean [6] (B1) 7-0 60 1
2 Panama (D) 7-1 53 2
3 Southwestern 6-4 42 4
4 Maple Grove (C2) 7-0 36 10
5 East Aurora (B1) 6-1 33 6
6 Portville (C1) 7-1 25 8
7 Ch. Lake (C1) 7-3 18 8
8 Frewsburg [1](C2) 7-1 18 NR
9 Eden (B2) 7-1 15 7
10 Franklinville (D)* 4-4 8 5
10 Springville (B1)* 8-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Dunkirk (B1) 3, Silver Creek (C1) 2, Olmsted (B2) 2.
Story topics: Amherst/ Cardinal O'Hara/ girls basketball poll/ Panama/ St. Mary's Olean
Share this article