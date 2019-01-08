BRAMER, William E. IV

BRAMER - William E. Iv Age 32, of Springville, died January 5, 2019. Beloved son of William E. III and Cindy (nee Kirsch) Bramer; brother of Melissa (Brandon) Frank; uncle of Amya and Alexa Frank; also survived by his companion, Tara McKenna; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call, Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11am. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.