[BN] Blitz newsletter: Can you name the Bills with more Pro Bowls than Kyle Williams?

The Bills sent Kyle Williams out as a winner. But the 13-year veteran will suit up one more time before walking away from football.

Williams was named to the Pro Bowl on Monday as an injury replacement for Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. It will be Williams' sixth Pro Bowl appearance.

Can you name the players in Bills history with more Pro Bowl appearances than Williams? Two hints: 1) There are five of them. 2) Don't guess O.J. Simpson – he's tied with Williams at six. The answers are below.

The Pro Bowl takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, the Sunday in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Answers: Ready? Bills players with more Pro Bowl selections than Kyle Williams are:

• Hall-of-Fame defensive end and NFL career sacks leader Bruce Smith (11);

• AFL glory days left guard Billy Shaw (8);

• Turn-of-the-century left guard Ruben Brown (8);

• Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Andre Reed (7);

• Bills Wall-of-Famer and special teams standout Steve Tasker (7).

You can find the complete list here.

Is Charles Clay's tenure a cautionary tale? Charles Clay's stat line was "intolerable for a player whose salary cap hit – $9 million – was fourth highest in the league among tight ends," Mark Gaughan wrote. But Clay's contract should at least provide a lesson for Bills GM Brandon Beane.

First-year referees were unkind to Bills: This season saw a record number of penalties called around the league, Jay Skurski wrote. The Bills had multiple games officiated by the two referees who called the most penalties, both of whom were in their first year on the job.

