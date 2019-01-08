BLEB, Thomas S.

BLEB - Thomas S. Of Orchard Park, NY, January 6, 2019. Loving husband of Barbara (Krisher); father of Anne Marie (Chris) LaFond, Michael (Elizabeth) and the late Thomas Bleb; step-father of Lisa (Jeff) Kreuder and Nicole (Kevin) Dayka; grandfather of Emma, Jack, Joshua, Nicholas, Kayla, Alexa, and Carson; great-grandfather of Nora; brother of Sharon (late Scott) Wilbur and Maryann (Jim) Strobel. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Wednesday at 10AM. No prior visitation. Mr. Bleb was a member of American Legion Post 527. Register at:

