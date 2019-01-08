Share this article

Meeting to explain benefits of Broadway-Fillmore Historic District

| Published | Updated

The Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is now a recognized historic district, and with that can come preservation tax credit benefits for home improvements.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara will celebrate the Broadway-Fillmore Historic District and discuss how the preservation ordinance works from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kolbe Center, Corpus Christi Church, 176 Clark St.

For more information, or to RSVP, call 852-3300 or go to PreservationBuffaloNiagara.org.

