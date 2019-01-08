Share this article

print logo

Batavia Police: Stolen Dodge RAM diesel vehicle recovered

| Published | Updated

The Batavia Police Department said it has recovered a vehicle that was stolen during a rash of burglaries and vandalism at local businesses over the weekend.

The white 1998 Dodge RAM 2500 diesel engine vehicle was located Tuesday on Cedar Street and returned to the business from which it was allegedly stolen, police said.

Police are still seeking individuals in the investigation of the case.

Police asked anyone with information to call Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill at (595)345-6373.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment