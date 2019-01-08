Batavia Police: Stolen Dodge RAM diesel vehicle recovered

The Batavia Police Department said it has recovered a vehicle that was stolen during a rash of burglaries and vandalism at local businesses over the weekend.

The white 1998 Dodge RAM 2500 diesel engine vehicle was located Tuesday on Cedar Street and returned to the business from which it was allegedly stolen, police said.

Police are still seeking individuals in the investigation of the case.

Police asked anyone with information to call Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill at (595)345-6373.