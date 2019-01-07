YOHANNES, Dorothy (Olejniczak)

YOHANNES - Dorothy (nee Olejniczak)

Of Greenfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster, NY on January 3, 2019. Wife of the late Theodore R. Yohannes; beloved mother of Marilynn (Thomas) Miller and Paul (Elizabeth Piper) Yohannes; also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister of the late John, Gerald and Edward Olejniczak and Florence Olejniczak Krause. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences online at meyerfuneralhome.com