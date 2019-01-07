YETTO, Gloria (Amodeo)

January 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruno C. Yetto; dear mother of Dr. Robert J. (Kathleen), Mark P. (Jean), Karen Boatman and the late Catherine Rose Yetto; fond grandmother of Alexandrea (Cory) Hayhurst, Robert Jr., Madison, Mark Jr., Cathy Boatman, Mary (Gabor) Simon and also to Christina, Michael, Kaitlyn, Victoria, Brandy (Brad) and Melissa; proud great-grandmother of Liam and Finnegan Hayhurst; sister of the late Mary (late Carmen) Perez, John (late Angela), Katherine (late Ben) Gigliotti, Dominic (late Joan), Frank (late Stella), Julia (late Anthony) Sammarco, Lawrence (Marion), James, Agatha (late Russell) Sammarco, Joseph (late Kathryn) and Deacon Thomas (late Mildred) Amodeo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call 4-8 PM Tuesday at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., at N. Bailey. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville, NY on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.