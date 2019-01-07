WOOD, Richard B. "Dick"

December 3, 2018, age 71, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Linda Marie (nee Skorupski) Wood; dearest father of Lisa Dubik, Richard B. Wood Jr. and Christopher (Tiffaney) Wood; dear grandfather of Joshua, Sarah (Dylan), Alicia (Justin), Kyle (Melissa), Nate and Kelsey; loved brother to Mary (Lee), Dyanna, James, Ellen (Louis), Kimberly, Raymond, Curtiss, the late Danny and the late Sheila; caring uncle to Amanda, Victoria, Timothy, Kristin, Rayna, Brian, David, Debbie, Rodney, the late Steven, Lee, Amy, Kelly, Anthony, Shane and Bill; dear friend to Tim, Karen, and many others. Family and friends are invited to a Committal Service on Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Matthew Cemetery, 180 French Rd., West Seneca at 2 PM (Please assemble at office). Celebration of Life to follow at Vinny's Bar and Grill, 2704 Clinton St., West Seneca from 3-6 PM. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.