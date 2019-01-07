Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 7)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Carolyn Bourgeault, Kenmore West, hockey — Eighth-grade goaltender stopped 34 of 35 shots she faced in win over C/A/SH and made 37 saves against first-place F/L/OP.
- Morgan Halt, Amherst, track and field — Double-winner in 55-meter hurdles and high jump at Varsity Select Meet No. 1.
- Moira Michalski, Nardin, hockey — Had three goals and two assists in two wins for 6-1-1 Monsignor Martin team.
- Sara Pfeiffer, Olean, basketball — Scored 35 points in win over Fredonia to bring season average up to 29.3 ppg and help Huskies improve to 7-0.
- Karly Welty, Portville, basketball — Reached 1,000-point milestone in win against Allegany-Limestone, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.
