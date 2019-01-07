Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 7)
Voting is now closed.
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Adam Daghestani, Grand Island, wrestling — Won the 160-pound title and received the Jeff Bloom Aggregate Pin award with five falls totaling 4:09 at 38th NFWOA Classic.
- Brian Gleason, Frontier, track — Top miler in WNY won Varsity Select Meet No. 1 race at Houghton College with personal-best time of 4:30. Also helped Falcons win 1,600 relay.
- David Hughes, East, basketball — 24 points and 23 rebounds in Yale Cup victory over Middle Early College.
- Luke Tomlinson, Maple Grove, wrestling — Won 120-pound title and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at Ripley Invitational.
- Matt Walker, Kenmore, swimming — Broke 16-year-old Niagara Falls pool record in 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.75) in addition to winning 200 IM race.
