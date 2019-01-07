UB men's basketball moves up a spot in Associated Press rankings

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

UB (13-1) garnered 434 points and is one spot behind No. 18 Kentucky, which eliminated the Bulls from the NCAA Tournament last season. Kentucky has 520 points and dropped from No. 13.

UB is one spot in front of No. 20 Iowa State, which had been unranked. The Cyclones have 344 points. Marquette, which handed UB its lone loss, is now behind the Bulls in the rankings at No. 21 after a loss to St. John's.

UB returns to action Tuesday against Toledo at Alumni Arena.

