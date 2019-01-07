SWEET, Roger A.

SWEET - Roger A. Of Corfu, NY, suddenly, January 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years to Arlene (Kalczynski) Sweet; brother of Sharon (late Ralph) Krieger and the late Philip (Patrice) Sweet; brother-in-law of Robert and Linda Kalczynski and Sandra and Ronald Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Wednesday from 3-7 PM where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com