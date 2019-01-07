Stafford man accused of directing laser at military aircraft

A Genesee County man was arrested for allegedly directing a laser at a military helicopter during night training by the National Guard Air Wing out of Niagara Falls, according to State Police.

Troopers arrested Kevin Pietrzykowski, 63, of Stafford, who was charged with second-degree directing a laser at an aircraft, which is a misdemeanor.

Troopers said the Village of Bergen was alerted to the incident by the Rochester Airport Air Traffic Control Office.

Pietrzykowski was issued an appearance ticket for later this month in Stafford Town Court.