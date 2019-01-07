Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 7, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A note of political exasperation from our 13th president, Millard Fillmore, born on this date in 1800, “May God save the country, for it is evident that the people will not.”

• • •

SAILING IN – Resuming Tuesday after a two-week break for the holidays is the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program on architecture and design begins at noon with a Great Courses video lecture on “Understanding the World’s Greatest Structures.”

It’s followed at 12:30 by guest speakers Paula and Tom Blanchard from the Buffalo Yacht Club, who are working to bring in the largest fleet of tall ships Buffalo has seen in a long time for this year’s Fourth of July celebration at Canalside.

Admission is free. Those attending are welcome to bring a lunch. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature.

• • •

TALKING POINTS – TED Talks return for the new year at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the rear dining room of the Mug and Musket, 418 Main St., Youngstown.

Rev. Rex Stewart of the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown will show a short TED Talk video, then lead a group discussion. This week’s talk, “How Frustration Can Make Us More Creative,” features iconoclastic British economist and best-selling author Tim Harford. All are welcome.

• • •

STEADY HAND – Featured artist Kathryn Stromecki will demonstrate her use of acrylics at the meeting of the East Aurora Art Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Senior center, 101 King St., East Aurora. The meeting is open to the public.

• • •

NOTHING BUT NET – Father Baker Council 2243, Knights of Columbus, is sponsor of this year’s K of C International Free Throw Championship for boys and girls aged 9 to 14.

Competition will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 in the gymnasium of Our Lady of Victory Elementary School, 2760 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Winners for both boys and girls will be determined within their age groups. Local winners move on to the district level, with a chance at regional, state and international titles.

Participants must furnish proof of age and will need consent of parents or guardians. Entry forms will be available the morning of the event. For info and advance entry forms, call John Radwan at 675-1804 or Bob Meegan at 348-6119 or visit fatherbakerkofc.com and click on News and Announcements.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Vince Pesce, Lori Mik, Morris Titanic, Dick Munschauer, Sue Bartus, Butch Graham, Jeremiah O’Sullivan, Paul “Mooch” McMahon, John Blewis Jr., Donald E. Morrow, Jim Kruger, Kate Carver, Eloise Zoyhofski, Bev King and Mary Walkow.

