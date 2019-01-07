Preservation League seeks nominations for awards

The Preservation League of New York State is collecting nominations for its 2019 Excellence in Historic Preservation Awards through Feb. 14.

The awards recognize significant statewide achievements in historic preservation. Last year, the organization honored Buffalo's Richardson Olmsted Campus as one of eight award recipients.

"Preservation and reuse of our historic buildings is fundamental to the economic revitalization of our cities, towns, and villages," said Jay DiLorenzo, president of the Preservation League. "The restoration of our historic neighborhoods, Main Streets, and underutilized buildings continues to create jobs, provide housing, promote tourism, stimulate private investment, and conserve energy, resources, and open space."

The annual awards program is scheduled to be presented May 9.

Nomination forms and rules can be viewed and downloaded at www.preservenys.org.