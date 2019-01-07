North Tonawanda pharmacist admits prescribing drugs for himself

A former Rite Aid pharmacist admitted Monday to illegally prescribing drugs for himself.

Patrick R. McQuade, 30, of North Tonawanda, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by fraud and will face a recommended sentence of up to six months in prison.

Charged in June of last year, McQuade was accused of creating fictitious patient profiles so he could write prescriptions for himself.

Prosecutors said McQuade wrote 47 fraudulent prescriptions that accounted for more than 1,800 doses of Alprazolam, prescribed to treat anxiety; Phentermine, a weight-loss drug; the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis; and Synjardy, typically used to control blood sugar.

McQuade wrote the prescriptions while working at Rite Aid but he was fired when an internal investigation revealed his scheme. He was working as a clinical staff pharmacist at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at the time of his arrest.