MORRIS, Mary F. (Frangooles)

MORRIS - Mary F. (nee Frangooles)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on January 6, 2019 at age 96. Beloved wife of 73 years of James F. Morris Sr.; devoted mother of Maureen (late Thomas) Telesco, Deborah L. Morris and James F. (Susan Miller) Morris Jr.; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Charles D. and Blanche T. Frangooles; dear sister of Robert W. (late Betty Lou) Frangooles, the late Blanche V. (late Richard) Wirges, the late James (late Phyllis) Frangooles and the late Pvt. John O. Frangooles, WWII; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Rd., Amherst on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com