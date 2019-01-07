Letter: Trump is making bold but wrong decisions

President Trump’s off-the-cuff moves are looking more troubling than ever. His roll-of-the-dice decision to remove troops from Syria is not in the best interest of the United States in its war against ISIS. His bold move to shut down the government so he gets funding for his not-to-be-built wall is putting our nation at risk.

Trump is slowly becoming unhinged and is a threat to our country and his fellow Republicans. Better wake up before it is too late.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park