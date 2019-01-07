Letter: Abolish the Electoral College and let the people’s voice rule

I would like to rebut the recent letter in The Buffalo News concerning the Electoral College, and how, if not for this outdated method of electing a president, liberals would take over the United States.

The writer claims that six cities alone could have elected the president of the United States in the 2016 election. That is such a misleading statement. That would require every voter in each of those cities to vote for one candidate, an impossible feat. Making statements like that are the reason President Trump lies all the time. If you say something enough times, people will believe it. Most people would not stop to consider that statement to be false, since it seems possible.

One thing the writer forgot to mention: the election of the president of the United States, the most powerful position in our country, is the only election that is not determined by popular vote. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. That means more than 3 million people in this country were disenfranchised because of the Electoral College. Their vote did not count. The Electoral College is an anachronism and should be abolished.

The direct vote of each and every citizen of the country, who took the time to register, should determine who represents this great nation.

David R. Battaglia

Tonawanda