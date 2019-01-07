KARAMANOS, Brent J.

KARAMANOS - Brent J. Of Amherst, entered into rest January 5, 2019. Beloved father of Christopher (Tiffany) and Cassandra; loving son of Brenda P. (nee Wilcox) Kij and the late James G. Karamanos; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com