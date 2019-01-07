Jack Eichel joins practice, Sam Reinhart out for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres were on the ice Monday for practice and there was no sign of Jack Eichel or Sam Reinhart in the early going, but Eichel later joined the team.

Eichel has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. Coach Phil Housley said Eichel practicing was "a good sign" but said he would know more Tuesday in advance of the Sabres game against the New Jersey Devils.

Reinhart is sick, Housley said. He did not practice or participate in the Skills Challenge on Sunday, but played 19:14 over 22 shifts against the Bruins on Saturday night in TD Garden.

Zemgus Girgensons returned to practice. He had been listed as week to week with an upper body injury. Girgensons' status for Tuesday will be determined.

Zach Bogosian did not practice on a maintenance day.