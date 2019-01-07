HASAN, II, Natheer "Junebug"

January 3, 2019, retiree of General Motors. Beloved husband of Bertha M. Hasan; loving father of Sandra and Herbert, predeceased by Natheer, III (Lula) Hasan; grandfather of two; great-grandfather of three. Wake 11 AM Friday. Funeral 12 Noon at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Ave.